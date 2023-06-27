trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy questions whether Trump is ‘strongest’ Republican against Biden

by Emily Brooks - 06/27/23 12:09 PM ET
by Emily Brooks - 06/27/23 12:09 PM ET

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) questioned whether former President Trump is the strongest Republican candidate to run against President Biden in 2024, even as he expressed confidence Trump could beat Biden.

“Can he win that election? Yeah, he can. The question is, is he the strongest to win the election? I don’t know that answer,” McCarthy said on CNBC on Tuesday morning. “But can somebody, anybody beat Biden? Yeah, anybody can beat Biden. Can Biden beat other people? Yes, Biden can beat ‘em. It’s on any given day.”

“Squawk Box” co-host Joe Kernen mentioned how Trump’s legal woes are complicating his candidacy. Those include indictments over his handling of classified documents after he left office and a 2016 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

But McCarthy had earlier expressed confidence in Trump defeating Biden if he is the GOP nominee.

“Can Trump beat Biden? Yeah, he can beat Biden,” McCarthy said.

“The Republicans get to select their nominee. If you want to go for sheer policy to policy, it’s not good for Republicans; it’s good for America. Trump’s policies are better, straight-forward, than Biden’s policies,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy’s uncertainty about whether Trump is the strongest candidate is notable given how close the Speaker has remained to the former president. Although McCarthy said in the aftermath of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, that Trump bore some responsibility for the attack, he visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago weeks later. Last week, McCarthy backed proposals to expunge Trump’s two impeachments.

But there is skepticism about Trump in McCarthy’s conference. A few members are outwardly critical of the former president in the wake of the indictments, and others have endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

McCarthy has not yet endorsed any candidate in the presidential race, but he has said he might. 

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Republican primary

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  2. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  3. Former prosecutor on new Trump tape: ‘This is game over’
  4. Supreme Court hands defeat to North Carolina GOP in election law clash
  5. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  6. Move over, Mounjaro: New Eli Lilly drug lost patients 24 percent of their ...
  7. Supreme Court vacates Colorado man’s stalking conviction in ‘true threat’ ...
  8. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  9. Trump claims new documents recording exonerates him
  10. Watch live: Trump speaking at NH Federation of GOP Women
  11. Five Supreme Court decisions to watch
  12. How Wagner’s mutiny left Putin ‘catastrophically weakened’
  13. Trump rips ‘nasty’ Bret Baier after Fox News interview 
  14. Five takeaways from Fox News’s prime-time shuffle  
  15. McCarthy questions whether Trump is ‘strongest’ Republican against Biden
  16. GOP senators want Roberts to take action on Supreme Court
  17. George Conway: Trump words on new tape ‘stunning’
  18. Judge in Trump case denies government’s motion to shield potential witnesses
Load more

Video

See all Video