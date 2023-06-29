trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

House Democrat refers to Thomas as ‘Justice “Harlan Crow”‘

by Julia Shapero - 06/29/23 2:13 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/29/23 2:13 PM ET
Rep. Henry C. "Hank" Johnson (D-Ga.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Henry C. “Hank” Johnson (D-Ga.) asks questions during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 to discuss the report from Special Counsel John Durham about the “Crossfire Hurricane” probe into allegations of contacts between Russia and former President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) referred to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “Justice ‘Harlan Crow’ Thomas” on Thursday, as he called for the expansion of the court in the wake of its decision restricting the use of affirmative action in college admissions.

Thomas has faced public scrutiny in recent months over his close relationship with Crow, a Republican megadonor.

“Justice ‘Harlan Crow’ Thomas and five other MAGAs have just slammed the college doors on Black and Brown folks after declaring that we now live in a color-blind country,” Johnson said in a statement. 

Crow funded several luxury vacations for the Supreme Court justice, paid for his great-nephew’s private school tuition and purchased properties owned by Thomas and his family, according to reporting by ProPublica.

On Thursday, the six conservative justices on the Supreme Court ruled that Harvard University’s and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s use of race in their admissions processes violate the 14th Amendment.

“This judicial activism must be met with passage of my legislation to expand [the Supreme Court],” Johnson said. “This decision can lead to the demise of [Historically Black Colleges and Universities]. We cannot let that happen. Supreme Court Reform Now!”

The Georgia Democrat reintroduced legislation in May to add four seats on the court, which would expand the bench from its current nine justices to 13.

Tags affirmative action Clarence Thomas Hank Johnson harlan crow Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden on affirmative action decision: ‘This is not a normal court’
  2. Supreme Court will rule on student debt relief Friday
  3. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
  4. Dylan Mulvaney: Bud Light not standing by me worse ‘than not hiring a trans ...
  5. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  6. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  7. Sotomayor’s biting dissent: Ruling rolls back ‘decades of precedent and ...
  8. Thomas in rare occurrence reads affirmative action opinion from bench
  9. GOP divided on first impeachment target
  10. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  11. Steve Bannon roasts Comer over Fox interview: ‘You’re not serious’
  12. Supreme Court upends affirmative action in college admissions
  13. Oversight Dems argue GOP overlooked information undercutting Biden allegation
  14. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  15. The latest Hunter Biden controversy, explained
  16. Justice Jackson rips Supreme Court’s ‘ostrich-like’ logic on affirmative ...
  17. Tim Scott calls on universities to end legacy admissions 
  18. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
Load more

Video

See all Video