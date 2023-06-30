trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Ocasio-Cortez slams Alito for ‘corruption’ over student loan decision

by Jared Gans - 06/30/23 12:12 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/30/23 12:12 PM ET

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) slammed Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito for alleged “corruption” following the court’s rulings on President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. 

The court struck down the debt relief plan in a 6-3 ruling Friday, with the majority finding that the Biden administration had not received authorization from Congress to issue the thousands of dollars in loan forgiveness for many borrowers. 

Alito has recently faced criticism surrounding an ethical controversy about a flight he took that was paid for by a major Republican donor. Progressives called on Alito to recuse himself from the two cases concerning the loan forgiveness program, as an organization that the donor leads filed an amicus brief supporting the challenges against the program. 

“Justice Alito accepted tens of thousands of dollars in lavish vacation gifts from a billionaire who lobbied to cancel the student loan forgiveness,” Ocasio-Cortez said Friday following the ruling. “After the gifts, Alito voted to overturn. This SCOTUS’ corruption undercuts its own legitimacy by putting its rulings up for sale.” 

Amid ethical controversies surrounding gifts that Justice Clarence Thomas accepted but did not publicly disclose, ProPublica published a report earlier this month that Alito went on a luxury fishing trip in 2008 with Paul Singer, a billionaire hedge fund leader and GOP donor who has had business before the court. 

Alito admitted to accepting a seat on a private jet that Singer paid for and participating in cases in which a subsidiary of Singer’s hedge fund was involved, but he denied any wrongdoing. 

Singer is the chairman of the Manhattan Institute, a conservative-leaning think tank that filed a brief along with the Cato Institute in support of the states that were challenging the forgiveness program. Student debt advocates called on Alito to recuse himself from the case as a result. 

Democrats have responded to the ethical controversies surrounding Thomas and Alito by calling for new ethics reforms for the members of the court.

Ocasio-Cortez also argued that the court’s ruling does not take away Biden’s ability to pursue student loan forgiveness. She said Biden could use the Higher Education Act of 1965, which allows the education secretary to waive student loan repayment requirements.

“The Biden Admin can use the HEA (Higher Ed Act) – our position from the start – to continue loan forgiveness before payments resume. They should do so ASAP,” the New York lawmaker tweeted.

Biden is set to announce new actions Friday in response to the court’s ruling against his forgiveness program.

Updated: 12:33 p.m.

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Clarence Thomas conflict of interest Joe Biden Paul Singer recusal Samuel Alito Student loan forgiveness Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie says he’s ‘living rent free in Donald’s head’ after Trump ...
  2. Why the White House thinks new student loan plan will hold up in court
  3. GOP ribs Pelosi after Roberts cites her in student loans decision
  4. Roberts takes aim at liberal justices in defending Supreme Court’s legitimacy
  5. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  6. Biden plots new course to get relief for student loan borrowers
  7. Teamsters hold off on strike after UPS counteroffer
  8. Putin crackdown on Wagner rebellion creates new weak points in Russian ...
  9. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  10. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  11. DeSantis team shares Pride Month-inspired video in latest attack on Trump
  12. The Memo: Trump’s Supreme Court shows its seismic impact
  13. Biden to announce new actions on student loans after Supreme Court ruling
  14. DeSantis signs bill allowing new roads to be built with mining waste linked to ...
  15. Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
  16. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  17. Five takeaways on the Supreme Court’s student debt decision
  18. Megyn Kelly praises Trump after Supreme Court decisions
Load more