Former GOP rep, Jan. 6 select committee adviser working with Hunter Biden legal team

Former GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman (Va.), who also served as an adviser to the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot during the past term of Congress, is working with the legal team for Hunter Biden.

CBS News reported Tuesday that that Riggleman is primarily helping the legal team with assessing data issues and has helped the attorneys deal with congressional inquiries and Republican claims about Biden’s actions.

Kevin Morris, an attorney for Biden, told CBS that Riggleman has been working with the team since late last year on data analysis.

“He is an invaluable resource, and we have made tremendous strides in untangling the massive amount of corruption and disinformation involved in this story. There will be much more coming to the public,” Morris said.

Riggleman told the outlet that his forensics, data and telephony team is working with Biden’s attorneys, focusing on “data across the spectrum.”

Those with knowledge of the Biden legal team told CBS that Riggleman has become part of Biden’s inner circle, and he has given insight into House Republican tactics.

The Hill has reached out to an attorney for Biden for confirmation.

Court papers filed last month revealed that Biden plans to plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay income tax as part of a plea agreement that will likely keep him from serving any jail time. He also will enter a diversion agreement on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon stemming from his possession of a firearm while being an addict.

If Biden follows the terms of the diversion program, the charge will likely be removed from his record. He is likely to only receive a sentence of probation for the tax charges.

Republicans have slammed the agreement, arguing that it lets Biden off too easily and shows a separate system of justice from the Justice Department for certain individuals.

They have also pointed to the claims from a possible IRS whistleblower, Gary Shapley, who alleged that Biden received preferential treatment in the probe into him and that the investigation was intentionally slow-walked.

An attorney for Biden denounced the claims from Shapley and another possible whistleblower in a letter to the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday, arguing that it was an attempt to spread misinformation about the president’s son.

Those with knowledge of Biden’s legal team told CBS that Riggleman was at the Four Seasons hotel in Washington, D.C., with Biden’s attorneys Monday and was present at the White House as one of the members of Biden’s team invited for Fourth of July celebrations.