Gaetz suggests eliminating marijuana testing of service members

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has proposed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would eliminate marijuana testing of service members when they are enlisted and when they receive a commission.

“Our military is facing a recruitment and retainment crisis unlike any other time in American history. I do not believe that prior use of cannabis should exclude Americans from enlisting in the armed forces. We should embrace them for stepping up to serve our country,” Gaetz said in a statement.

An increasing number of recruits have tested positive for cannabis, including in states where marijuana is legal. Almost 33 percent more recruits tested positive in 2022 compared to 2020, according to The New York Times.

As more states legalize marijuana for recreational use, the U.S. government has relaxed guidelines around drug testing, including in the military.

More than 3,400 new military recruits who failed a drug test on their first day were given a grace period to test again in the past five years, according to the Times.

Medical marijuana is legal in 38 states and Washington, D.C., and recreational marijuana is legal in 22 states and D.C., according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, but the drug is still illegal under federal law.

Gaetz’s amendment is one of a handful that have been proposed around cannabis and the military.

Reps. Brian Mast (R-Fla.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) and David Joyce (R-Ohio) of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus proposed allowing the Department of Veterans Affairs to give medical opinions on cannabis as a treatment for patients in states where the drug is legal.

In addition, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) proposed an amendment that would allow service members to consume legal CBD products.