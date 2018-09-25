O'Rourke defends Cruz after protesters heckle senator at restaurant

Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeFive takeaways from Cruz, O'Rourke's fiery first debate O'Rourke rakes in .1M online in August Texas showdown: Cruz, O'Rourke to face off in debate MORE (D-Texas) on Tuesday defended Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump changes mean only wealthy immigrants may apply, says critic The Hill's Morning Report — Ford, Kavanaugh to testify Thursday as another accuser comes forward Viral video shows O’Rourke air-drumming to the Who’s ‘Baba O’Riley’ after Cruz debate MORE (R-Texas) after the senator and his wife were swarmed by protesters while they were having dinner at a Washington, D.C., restaurant.

"Not right that Senator Cruz and his wife Heidi were surrounded and forced to leave a restaurant last night because of protesters. The Cruz family should be treated with respect," O'Rourke tweeted.

Not right that Senator Cruz and his wife Heidi were surrounded and forced to leave a restaurant last night because of protesters. The Cruz family should be treated with respect. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 25, 2018

O'Rourke is attempting to unseat Cruz in November's Senate election. A RealClearPolitics average of polls in the race shows Cruz with a 4.5 percentage point lead in the race.

Protesters approached Cruz and his wife while they were having dinner at a restaurant on Monday evening and heckled him over his views of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh is under scrutiny after two women came forward in recent weeks to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

"We believe survivors,” the crowd chanted, as shown on video posted on social media.

"Senator, I have a right to know what your position is on Brett Kavanaugh,” a woman told Cruz.

“God bless you, ma'am,” Cruz responded.

“Bless you as well, I really appreciate you,” the woman said. “I’m a survivor of sexual assault. I believe all survivors. There are now three people who have come forward and who have said that Brett Kavanaugh has attacked them. I know that you’re close friends with him. Could you talk to him about that? Could you talk to him about his position?”

Cruz and his wife ultimately left the restaurant amid the protests.

Kavanaugh's nomination has been imperiled in recent weeks after Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez separately accused the judge of sexual misconduct.

Ford alleged that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and groped her during a high school party in the 1980s and covered her mouth when she attempted to scream.

Ramirez claimed that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a college party in the 1980s and thrust his genitals in her face.

Kavanaugh has denied both allegations, and vowed he will not withdraw his nomination. He and Ford are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Attorney Michael Avenatti has said a third woman intends to come forward with allegations against Kavanaugh this week, though he has provided no details about the individual or her claims.