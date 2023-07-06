McCarthy’s office shares VR footage of Indian leader Narendra Modi’s address to Congress

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) office on Thursday released a new video from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to a joint meeting of Congress last month, this time in virtual reality.

The 360-degree view from two VR cameras allows the American public the rare opportunity to virtually “sit” next to McCarthy as he gaveled in the joint meeting from the rostrum and to view highlights of Modi’s speech from the balcony of the House chamber. It also featured a roaming shot of Modi walking down the center aisle.

The VR perspective, first used when South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol addressed a joint Congress in April, is part of McCarthy’s efforts to expand how accessible the House floor is to viewers at home.

“As part of the re-opening of the Capitol under Speaker McCarthy, the public has been able to have greater access and visibility to the entire legislative process, including new angles during regular business in the chamber,” a McCarthy spokesperson told Semafor.

In his speech, Modi lauded India’s relationship with the U.S. and echoed many Americans’ concerns over the role of China in the Indo-Pacific.

“When I speak about India’s approach to the world, the United States occupies a special place. I know our relations are of great importance to all of you. Every member of this Congress has a deep interest in it,” Modi said.

A small group of Democrats boycotted the joint meeting, citing allegations that Modi has promoted human rights abuses, limited press freedoms and discriminated against his country’s Muslim minority.