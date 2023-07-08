trending:

House

California Rep. Napolitano announces she will retire at end of term

by Julia Shapero - 07/08/23 5:00 PM ET
Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-Calif.) announced on Saturday that she plans to retire at the end of the congressional term.

“For 25 years in the United States Congress, I have represented the city of La Puente,” Napolitano said in a statement. “This is the only city I have represented for all of those years. That is why it is fitting that I here today announce that at the end of this term in 2024, I will be retiring from the United States Congress.”

The 86-year-old was first elected to Congress in 1998 and is the oldest member of the House of Representatives. While Napolitano has moved districts several times due to redistricting, she has represented portions of eastern Los Angeles throughout her quarter-century tenure

“My focus has always been representing my district, first; state, second; and nation, third,” she added. “We still have a year and half more of work to do, and I will give 110% every day fighting for the San Gabriel Valley in the United States Congress.”

Napolitano endorsed California state Sen. Bob Archuleta’s (D) bid for her House seat after announcing her retirement on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Her dedicated service to the community over the years has been priceless,” Archuleta said in an interview with the Times. “What a remarkable legacy. And I’ve received encouragement from her to go ahead and run.”

