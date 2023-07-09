trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Khanna calls for Roberts to testify before Congress: ‘What are you afraid of?’

by Julia Mueller - 07/09/23 3:40 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 07/09/23 3:40 PM ET
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) speaks at a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) Sunday called for Chief Justice John Roberts to testify before Congress amid controversy about ethics standards on the Supreme Court and in the wake of controversial decisions from the nation’s highest bench.

“You know, look, I’ve met the chief justice. I met him a couple of years ago, and he said he cared about the legitimacy of the court. The legitimacy of democracy. Well, if he cares about the legitimacy of democracy, he should come testify,”  Khanna said on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

“In past times, Supreme Court justices would meet with members of Congress and the Senate — it used to be common. Part of the whole problem here … is they’re so cloistered, they’re so out of touch, they don’t have a sense of what life is like. So my plea to him would be, for the good of democracy, come testify. What are you afraid of?”

Khanna said he would support hearings on the matter, but when pressed on whether he’d support a congressional subpoena for Roberts, the California lawmaker said he’d defer to the Senate committee and to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) last week suggested a subpoena for Roberts if he won’t testify voluntarily.

The justices have come under scrutiny after reports in recent months about financial disclosures from Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito raised questions about the court’s ethics standards as they weigh in on national issues. Roberts in April declined an invitation to testify before the Senate about the Supreme Court’s ethical standards.

The Supreme Court wrapped up its term with several controversial rulings. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) criticized Roberts for failing to enact ethics reform before the court’s term ended.

The court’s approval rating dropped to a record low in Quinnipiac University polling last month, with just 30 percent of registered voters reporting they approved of the Supreme Court.

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Chuck Schumer Dick Durbin John Roberts John Roberts Ro Khanna Ro Khanna Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
  2. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  3. Putin turns to smear campaign in power move
  4. Christie calls Hunter Biden investigation ‘either a lie or it’s ...
  5. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  6. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  7. Texas floating barriers will cause ‘imminent and irreparable harm,’ lawsuit ...
  8. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  9. Six reasons why Moms for Liberty is an extremist organization
  10. How new tactics have driven a spike in book ban attempts
  11. DeSantis accuses Trump administration of ‘colluding’ with big tech to bury ...
  12. White House fends off GOP’s Hunter Biden attacks
  13. Schumer puts insulin, prescription drug reform, Supreme Court ethics on July ...
  14. Zelensky pans Trump’s claim of ending war with Russia in 24 hours
  15. The Memo: DeSantis tries to shift narrative after campaign criticism
  16. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  17. Solar storm to make Northern Lights visible in 17 US states 
  18. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
Load more