Watch live: House panel holds hearing on mammoth defense bill

The House Rules Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on the $874 billion annual defense policy bill.

The bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), was approved by the Armed Services Committee 58-1 in June, although it contains several amendments from GOP members that were strongly opposed by Democrats.

The changes included several provisions targeting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and other cultural issues. Meanwhile, the bill also includes provisions such as a pay raise for service members and continued support for Ukraine’s defense.

The hearing is scheduled to start at noon ET.

