House committee to receive briefing on cocaine found in White House

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee will receive a briefing from the Secret Service on the cocaine found in the White House in early July.

Austin Hacker, deputy communications director for Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), confirmed the Secret Service will brief the committee Thursday morning. Comer, committee chairman, sent a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on Friday requesting a “staff-level” briefing on the matter.

“The presence of illegal drugs in the White House is an unacceptable and shameful moment in the White House’s history,” Comer said in the letter.

The Secret Service is supposed to wrap up its investigation into the incident early this week, according to CNN. The cocaine was reportedly found near the White House’s West Executive entrance in a cubby, according to NBC News.