FBI Director Wray addressess extremism, FISA concerns at House Judiciary: live updates

by Rebecca Beitsch and Ella Lee - 07/12/23 11:35 AM ET
FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying Wednesday in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

Wray’s appearance is part of regularly scheduled oversight.

The Judiciary Committee announced the hearing, saying members “will be demanding answers from FBI Director Wray on the abuse of power in federal agencies.”

In his opening statement, Wray offered a forceful defense of the bureau, as GOP members pledged to highlight what they see as politicization of the investigative agency. 

Follow along here for updates in the hearing.

Christopher Wray FBI House Judiciary Committee

