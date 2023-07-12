trending:

House

RFK Jr. to testify in House hearing on censorship

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/12/23 8:22 PM ET
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to testify in a congressional hearing next Thursday on the federal government’s role in censorship across the nation. 

On its website, the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government noted Kennedy Jr. as one of three witnesses set to testify. 

Other witnesses include Breitbart News journalist Emma-Jo Morris and the Louisiana Department of Justice Special Assistant Attorney General D. John Sauer. 

The subcommittee’s hearing is set to focus on the federal government’s role in censoring U.S. residents, the Biden’s administration’s lawsuit against Missouri over the state’s gun rights bills and allegations of cooperation between major tech companies and government agencies to hinder free speech.

This follows Kennedy’s 2024 presidential campaign announcement in April. He has frequently been referred to as an “anti-vaccine activist,” and in June, YouTube removed an interview between Kennedy and Jordan Peterson for violating its guidelines against vaccine misinformation.

The social media platform told The Hill in a statement that its general vaccine misinformation policy “prohibits content that alleges that vaccines cause chronic side effects, outside rare side effects that are recognized by health authorities.” 

Kennedy is the son of former Attorney General Robert Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy. 

Kennedy’s personal Instagram account was reinstated in June after the platform permanently removed him in 2021 following repeated posts of COVID-19 misinformation.

