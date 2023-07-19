Second IRS whistleblower’s identify revealed at hearing: live coverage
The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday will hear from two IRS whistleblowers who allege the government’s investigation into President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was mishandled.
Republicans are prepared to use the testimony of the two whistleblowers — one of whom has remained anonymous until today’s hearing — to make their case of unequal justice for Democrats and Republicans and further their broader investigations into the Biden family’s business dealings.
The hearing starts at 1 p.m. Follow along with live updates below.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More House News
International
Technology
News
News
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Senate
Court Battles
Campaign
Space