trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing

by Emily Brooks - 07/19/23 4:03 PM ET
by Emily Brooks - 07/19/23 4:03 PM ET

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) leaned in on some of the more salacious issues concerning Hunter Biden in her questioning of IRS whistleblowers who investigated Biden at a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday — and brought sexually explicit posters to make her point.

“Before we begin, I would like to let the committee and everyone watching at home know that parental discretion is advised,” Greene said.

Greene’s questioning included her holding up small posters featuring graphic sexual photos from the laptop hard drive that purportedly belonged to Hunter Biden, which were censored with black boxes.

The faces of others involved in the sexual acts were censored with black boxes, but Biden’s face is visible in the photos.

Staffers react as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., holds up sexually explicit images that she says are of Hunter Biden during her questioning of IRS whistleblowers during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing with IRS whistleblowers, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

“Should we be displaying this, Mr. Chairman?” ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) asked Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) near the end of Greene’s testimony.

Photos of Greene holding up the graphic images promptly filled up social media feeds.

Greene alleged that Hunter Biden had improperly used his company to write off payments to prostitutes, which IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler would not confirm. 

He did say that there were deductions for what he believed to be escorts, and that a payment reported to be for a golf club membership was actually for a “sex club.”

Greene also asked questions about the Mann Act, which criminalizes transportation of women across state lines for the purposes of prostitution. Ziegler said that he could not speak specifically about the Mann Act, but could turn over the information he was compiling on Mann Act violations to the House Ways and Means Committee, which Greene could then request.

Ziegler and another IRS whistleblower at the hearing, Gary Shapley, had testified to the House Ways and Means Committee that they were displeased with how prosecutors handled the tax crimes case against Hunter Biden, accusing them of slow-walking the investigation.

Greene’s focus on explicit and salacious history of Hunter Biden, who has been public about his struggles with addition, stands in contrast to Comer indicating in the past that the focus of the committee’s investigations of the Biden family’s business dealings would not focus on his personal actions.

Rep. Robert Garcia later in the hearing used Greene’s move to take a jab at the House GOP majority.

“Today’s hearing is like most of the majority’s investigations and hearings: A lot of allegations, zero proof, no receipts – but apparently, some dick pics,” Garcia said.

This story was updated at 4:57 p.m.

Tags Hunter Biden Hunter Biden James Comer James Comer Jamie Raskin Jamie Raskin Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  2. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
  3. Greene stirs Hunter Biden controversy as parties battle at IRS whistleblower ...
  4. Gaetz says he'll offer bill to defund Jack Smith investigations of Trump
  5. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  6. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  7. Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing
  8. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  9. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  10. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  11. One quarter of adult children estranged from a parent
  12. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  13. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  14. McConnell declines to say whether Trump should be charged criminally for ...
  15. Health care providers are raking in profits by exploiting programs meant for ...
  16. Musk claps back at Ocasio-Cortez over Twitter criticism
  17. Judge rejects Trump’s bid to move hush money case to federal court
  18. Stanford president resigns amid scrutiny of his scientific research
Load more