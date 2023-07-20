trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Democrats tear into RFK Jr. during weaponization hearing

by Julia Mueller - 07/20/23 10:22 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 07/20/23 10:22 AM ET

Democrats on the newly created House subcommittee on the “weaponization” of the federal government on Thursday blasted Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democratic candidate for president, as he testifies at a hearing on censorship, tech companies and free speech.

Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) in her opening statement ran through a list of some of Kennedy’s claims related to COVID-19 and vaccines, including “that COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people, [and] the people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese;” and implications that “Jews in Nazi Germany had more freedoms than unvaccinated Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Democrat, who is the ranking member on the panel, dismissed the idea that Republicans invited Kennedy before the committee in an attempt to protect his free speech. She argued that Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) have “affirmatively chose” to give Kennedy’s “hateful, evidence-free rhetoric” a platform. 

“They intentionally chose to elevate this rhetoric to give these harmful dangerous views a platform in the halls of the United States Congress. That’s endorsing that speech. That’s not just supporting free speech. They have co-signed on idiotic bigoted messaging,” Plaskett said. 

“There’s no doubt as to why they’re making the choice. It’s not o guard free speech or to ensure equality for all. All of this … is to show us by their conduct, over and over again, that any attack on Joe Biden to get Donald Trump back in the White House, is what they need to do.”

After Kennedy’s opening statement, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) made a motion to move the committee into executive session, arguing “Mr. Kennedy has repeatedly made despicable antisemitic and anti-Asian comments” in violation of a rule against testimony that would tend to defame or degrade. The motion failed.

Tags Debbie Wasserman Schultz House Republicans Jim Jordan Kevin McCarthy Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Stacey Plaskett Stacey Plaskett

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  2. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  3. Democrats tear into RFK Jr. during weaponization hearing
  4. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  5. Florida Board of Education approves controversial standards for teaching Black ...
  6. Watch live: House Weaponization subcommittee hears testimony from RFK, Jr.
  7. Julie Johnson may make history as first openly LGBTQ lawmaker from South
  8. The Hill’s Morning Report — GOP pauses to gauge Trump’s legal jeopardy
  9. GOP senators say Manchin bid would boost Trump, hurt Biden 
  10. Fox News analyst: GOP may have ‘outsmarted themselves’ on support for RFK ...
  11. Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing
  12. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  13. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  14. Trump defends Jason Aldean amid song controversy
  15. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  16. Try censoring this anti-woke anthem in a small town
  17. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  18. Senate takes up controversial defense bill after House brawl
Load more