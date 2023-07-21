trending:

Hunter Biden’s attorney files ethics complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene for showing sexual images

by Mychael Schnell - 07/21/23 1:56 PM ET
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) asks questions during a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic hearing entitled, ‘Investigating the Proximal Origin of a Cover Up’ on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer filed an ethics complaint against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Friday, requesting that an ethics watchdog “immediately” initiate a review of Greene’s conduct after she showed sexually explicit photos of Biden at a congressional hearing this week.

In a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), Biden attorney Abbe David Lowell slammed Greene’s actions as “abhorrent behavior that blatantly violates House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct.”

“Now more than ever, the House has a duty to make loud and clear that it does not endorse, condone, or agree with her outrageous, undignified conduct and brazen violations of the standards of official conduct that do not reflect creditably on the House of Representatives,” Lowell wrote.

The OCE is a non-partisan, independent entity previously established by the House that reviews allegations of misconduct involving lawmakers, officers and House staffers and, if warranted, refers matters to the Ethics Committee.

Greene and the OCE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The episode in question took place Wednesday during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing that featured testimony from two IRS whistleblowers who allege that prosecutors slow-walked the investigation into Hunter Biden.

During her time to question the witnesses, Greene held up posters that showed graphic sexual photos from the laptop hard drive that allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden. The faces of other individuals involved in the sex acts were censored with black boxes, but Biden’s face was visible in the photos.

Emily Brooks contributed.

