GOP super PAC skips ads for California's Rohrabacher, Walters in latest round of buys: report

A Republican super PAC chose not to broadcast television advertising for Reps. Dana Rohrabacher Dana Tyrone RohrabacherVulnerable Republicans throw ‘Hail Mary’ on pre-existing conditions Poll: Dems lead in 5 critical California House seats Overnight Health Care — Presented By National Partnership for Women & Families — Senate sends opioid package to Trump's desk | Drug companies fear Dem Congress | Premiums for employer plans rise MORE and Mimi Walters (R-Calif.) in its initial round of advertising for Southern California, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The paper reported last week that the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) decided not to air advertising for the two incumbent lawmakers.

However, Rohrabacher's campaign denied being skipped over when asked for comment by The Hill.

"The report is false," Rohrabacher campaign spokesperson Dale Neugebauer told The Hill in an email Monday. "CLF placed a $325k media buy in CA 48 the day before the Times story appeared and an additional buy in CA 45."

The LA Times had reported CLF, which is aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanMcCarthy introduces bill to fully fund Trump's border wall On The Money: McCarthy offers bill to fully fund Trump border wall | US to press China on currency in trade talks | Mnuchin plans to go ahead with Saudi trip | How America's urban-rural divide is changing the Dems Election Countdown: Minnesota Dems worry Ellison allegations could cost them key race | Dems struggle to mobilize Latino voters | Takeaways from Tennessee Senate debate | Poll puts Cruz up 9 in Texas MORE (R-Wis.), launched on Friday a $5 million ad campaign in Los Angeles, but chose to focus only on Rep. Steve Knight (R-Calif.) and Young Kim (R).