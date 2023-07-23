Pelosi mum on reelection campaign plans

Former Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.) is remaining quiet over any plans to run for reelection in 2024.

When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of The Union” if she plans to run for reelection, Pelosi responded, “I’m not making any political plans here today, but I’m enjoying my service with the members, that our new members are wonderful, our leadership, [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries [(D-N.Y.)], [House Minority Whip] Katherine Clark [(D-Mass.)].”

When about her timeline for an announcement, Pelosi said “We’ll see, we’ll see.”

“It’s lovely to see you again,” Pelosi said.

“We must make sure our flag is still there, … all our values as a country are at stake because of what Donald Trump has put forth,” she added, referring to the former president.

Pelosi, 83, has represented California’s 11th Congressional District since 1987. She served as Speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011 and then again in January of 2019 before she stepped down at the beginning of this year.