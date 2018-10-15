Paul Ryan to campaign for 25 vulnerable House Republicans

Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanMcCarthy introduces bill to fully fund Trump's border wall On The Money: McCarthy offers bill to fully fund Trump border wall | US to press China on currency in trade talks | Mnuchin plans to go ahead with Saudi trip | How America's urban-rural divide is changing the Dems Election Countdown: Minnesota Dems worry Ellison allegations could cost them key race | Dems struggle to mobilize Latino voters | Takeaways from Tennessee Senate debate | Poll puts Cruz up 9 in Texas MORE (R-Wis.) is hitting the campaign trail in the final weeks before the midterms to stump for more than two dozen vulnerable Republicans.

In an effort to fend off a potential blue wave on Nov. 6, Ryan plans to crisscross the country to campaign for 25 endangered Republicans in a dozen states.

The campaign blitz includes some of the most vulnerable GOP lawmakers this election cycle, including Reps. Kevin Yoder Kevin Wayne YoderKavanaugh becomes new flashpoint in midterms defined by anger Election Countdown: Big fundraising numbers in fight for Senate | Haley resigns in surprise move | Says she will back Trump in 2020 | Sanders hitting midterm trail | Collins becomes top Dem target | Takeaways from Indiana Senate debate Overnight Health Care — Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs — Ryan blasts Medicare for all | Senate Dems to force vote on 'junk' insurance plans | Ads hit Collins over Kavanaugh vote MORE (Kan.), Erik Paulsen Erik Philip PaulsenHow America’s urban-rural divide is changing the Democratic Party The bipartisan PACT Act would ensure access to life-saving bone marrow transplants for Medicare beneficiaries Dem hopes for House majority run through Minnesota suburbs MORE (Minn.) and Jason Lewis Jason Mark LewisHow America’s urban-rural divide is changing the Democratic Party Dem hopes for House majority run through Minnesota suburbs Kavanaugh becomes new flashpoint in midterms defined by anger MORE (Minn.) — three incumbents locked in tight races rated as “lean Democratic” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Ryan, who is retiring from Congress in early January, will stump for a trio of members from the far-right House Freedom Caucus, a group that has long been a thorn in the side of leadership.

He will also make a push for Republican candidate Bryan Steil, who is running to fill Ryan’s open seat in Wisconsin. Steil is in a competitive race against ironworker Randy Bryce (D).

USA Today first reported Ryan's upcoming campaign efforts.

“Speaker Ryan said in his announcement in April that he was going to ‘run through the tape’ and he’s making good on that promise with this ambitious schedule over the final three weeks in the lead-up to Election Day,” Kevin Seifert, executive director of Team Ryan, said in a statement.

Ryan, who has continued to raise massive amounts of money despite his impending retirement, will attend a mix of fundraisers, rallies and business tours during his final election sprint, according to USA Today.

The GOP is fighting to hang on to dozens of vulnerable seats this cycle. Democrats need to flip at least 23 House seats to win back the House, and the president’s party historically loses roughly 30 seats in the midterms.