Hunter Biden prosecutor willing to testify before Congress

The prosecutor who led the investigation into President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is willing to testify this fall, the Justice Department (DOJ) said in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Monday.

The DOJ offered to make U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss available on several dates in September and October for a public hearing, amid recent allegations from two IRS whistleblowers that prosecutors slow-walked the case and showed preferential treatment to the president’s son.

“[We] are deeply concerned by any misrepresentations about our work—whether deliberate or arising from misunderstandings — that could unduly harm public confidence in the evenhanded administration of justice, to which we are dedicated,” Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte said in Monday’s letter.

“The Department believes it is strongly in the public interest for the American people and for Congress to hear directly from U.S. Attorney Weiss on these assertions and questions about his authority at a public hearing,” Uriarte added.

In a plea deal filed in court last month, the president’s son agreed to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and to enter into a pretrial diversion program relating to unlawful possession of a weapon.

At a House Oversight Committee hearing with the two IRS whistleblowers last week, Jordan accused Weiss of changing “his story” over whether he sought and was denied special counsel status as he attempted to bring charges against Biden outside Delaware.

However, in the two letters that Jordan suggested showed a shift, Weiss maintained that he has “never been denied the authority to bring charges in any jurisdiction.”