Democrats reintroducing measure to eliminate costs of government IDs

A group of Democrat lawmakers have reintroduced a measure that would eliminate the cost barrier to obtaining government IDs, which they hope will help address poverty and unemployment for many Americans.

Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.), backed by the organization Project ID Action Fund, reintroduced HR8821 on Tuesday, along with Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.).

The IDs for an Inclusive Democracy Act will make it easier for millions of Americans who are struggling to secure employment, housing, access to shelters, medical care, and voting rights without a proper ID.

“11% of American adults do not have a government-issued photo ID,” Casten said in a statement. “That’s 26 million people who cannot access the basic necessities to take care of themselves in our society, like getting a job, opening a bank account, or visiting urgent care. The IDs for an Inclusive Democracy Act creates no-cost federal photo IDs accessible to any American over the age of 14, and gives folks that important first step to provide for themselves.”

In a separate statement, Project ID Action Fund CEO Kat Calvin said the bill “will fundamentally change the lives of the 11 percent of Americans who do not have a government-issued ID and the American economy as a whole.”

“We are so grateful to the House co-sponsors and organizations who have endorsed this bill, and look forward to ending the ID crisis, which has left millions of people without jobs, housing, medical care, and access to other critical services,” Calvin added.

The bill was endorsed by multiple organization such as the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, National Domestic Workers Alliance, Care in Action, Minority Veterans of America, Association of Clinicians for the Underserved.