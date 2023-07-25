Texas Democrat goes on ‘thirst strike’ for heat rule to protect workers

Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) is holding an all-day “thirst strike” on the steps of the Capitol on Tuesday to call for a federal heat rule to protect workers amid recent record-breaking heat across the country.

The Texas Democrat will not drink, eat or take a break “until nurses require him to stop,” his office said in a press release. Washington, D.C., is forecast to reach a high of 90 degrees Tuesday.

“Today I’m on a thirst strike on the steps of the U.S. Capitol—not drinking water or taking breaks, through rain or shine, in solidarity with our nation’s workers,” Casar tweeted. “Currently there are NO federal protections for workers exposed to heat.”

This summer continues to shatter heat records, drawing calls for increased heat protections. The world saw the hottest June on record last month and broke the record for the highest global average temperature several times in early July.

The scorching heat poses a particular risk to workers; more than 400 workers died in heat waves between 2011-21, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While the Biden administration has previously endorsed federal heat regulations and announced plans to develop a rule aimed at preventing occupational heat illness and death, Casar and more than 100 members of Congress urged acting Labor Secretary Julie Su on Monday to move toward the “fastest implementation possible” amid the extreme heat.

Casar and the other signatories to Monday’s letter also emphasized a recent law signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) that would take power away from cities and could eliminate existing heat protections in Dallas and Austin.

“Our nation—and my home state of Texas—is experiencing a historic heatwave—exposing workers to deadly 100°+ temperatures,” Casar tweeted. “Yet in the middle of this heatwave, @GregAbbott_TX signed a law *eliminating* workers rights to water breaks.”

“Enough is enough: we MUST go over Greg Abbott’s head,” he added. “That’s why I’m urging @POTUS to take action for workers with federal heat safety protections. We can undo Greg Abbott’s assault on working families.”