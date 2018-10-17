Dem candidate announces Ben & Jerry's flavor: Ammar-etto American Dream

Democratic congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar (Calif.) on Wednesday announced the name of a new ice cream flavor created for him by the founders of Ben & Jerry's ice cream company.

Campa-Najjar said in a Tweet that the flavor is called "Ammar-etto American Dream."

"Sounds good," he commented. "Who wants a taste?"

“Ammar-etto American Dream”



BREAKING NEWS @benandjerrys just named an ice cream in support of our campaign



Sounds good — who wants a taste? pic.twitter.com/9PFAkce0gd — Ammar Campa-Najjar (@ACampaNajjar) October 17, 2018

Edward Erikson, spokesperson for one of the ice cream company's founders, Ben Cohen, confirmed to The Hill Wednesday that the two men had created the flavor.

Along with his fellow founder Jerry Greenfield, Cohen will make "a special limited batch of forty pints in Ben's home kitchen in support of Ammar," according to Erikson.

"Ben will also be going to Escondido in Ammar's district to scoop free ice cream in support of Ammar's campaign [on Oct. 28]," he added.

The new flavor is part of a larger effort by Cohen and Greenfield along with progressive advocacy group MoveOn.org to give Democratic congressional candidates more visibility in the upcoming midterms.

Campa-Najjar is trailing his competition for the House seat, incumbent Rep. Duncan Hunter Duncan Duane HunterCalifornia Dem hits Trump Jr. over claims of links to extremist groups Poll: Dems lead in 5 critical California House seats GOP Rep. ties opponent to terrorists MORE (R), according to polling aggregated by RealClearPolitics.

Hunter was indicted in August for alleged misuse of campaign funds.

Along with Campa-Najjar's flavor, the ice cream company co-founders are making flavors for Democratic candidates Jess King (Pa.), Lauren Underwood (Ill.), Aftab Pureval (Ohio), J.D. Scholten (Iowa), and Stephany Rose Spaulding (Colo.).

Cohen and Greenfield will make the ice cream at home and raffle off the pints.

The two men have mixed their products with politics before.

In 2016, they made an ice cream called "Bernie's Yearning" for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersFive takeaways from Cruz, O'Rourke's debate showdown Live coverage: Cruz faces O'Rourke in Texas debate showdown Saudi mystery drives wedge between Trump, GOP MORE (I-Vt.), which was designed to represent "the huge majority of economic gains that have gone to the top 1 percent since the end of the recession."