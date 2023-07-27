New York Rep. Brandon Williams hospitalized for complications from heart surgery 

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.) was hospitalized due to complications from his heart surgery earlier this month, his office announced Wednesday.

“Doctors are pleased with the pace of the Congressman’s recovery from his surgery,” Taylor Weyeneth, communications director for Williams, said in a statement. “However, a complication has arisen that requires immediate treatment and will prevent the Congressman from fulfilling his House duties for the remainder of the week.”

“He is resting with his family and is being treated by experts at George Washington University Hospital,” he added. “We fully expect Rep. Williams to continue on his path towards recovery.”

After a routine doctor’s appointment earlier this month, Williams went under a “robotic cardiac artery bypass grafting procedure” on July 12. He said at the time that the procedure was “minimally invasive,” noting that it should have a quick recovery.

“The minimally invasive techniques employed by the cardiac specialists at St. Joseph’s will allow quicker healing, reduced discomfort, & minimal scarring,” he said at the time. “This remarkable team performs this procedure 150 times per year.”

Just a few days after the surgery, Williams posted a video on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, of him back at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., ready to cast votes on July 17.

The Hill has reached out to Williams’s office for further comment.