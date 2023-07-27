trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Stefanik argues new charges against Trump show ‘our justice system is broken’

by Julia Shapero - 07/27/23 8:57 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/27/23 8:57 PM ET
House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., accompanied by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., right, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Proposed political maps released by the leaders of New York’s Democrat-dominated legislature would give the party an advantage in 22 of of the state’s 26 congressional districts and mean re-election trouble for several Republican members of the U.S. House. The congressional map in upstate New York would be realigned to create three Republican super districts — one of them now home to U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) argued on Thursday that the newest charges brought against former President Trump over his handling of classified materials show that “our justice system is broken.”

“The American people understand that Joe Biden and his administration are engulfed in one of the biggest political corruption scandals of all time,” Stefanik said in a statement

“It is no coincidence that the day after a federal judge throws out Hunter Biden’s corrupt, sweetheart plea bargain, Biden’s weaponized [Department of Justice] continues its witch hunt against President Trump,” she added. “Our Republic is in peril, our justice system is broken.”

In a superseding indictment filed on Thursday night, the Justice Department accused the former president of attempting to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago property, with the help of co-defendant Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliveira, the hotel’s property manager and a new defendant in the case. 

The new indictment, which includes an additional Espionage Act charge over a military document that Trump boasted of having at a 2021 meeting, brings the total numbers of charges against the former president to 40. He pleaded not guilty to the original 37-count indictment last month.

Like Stefanik, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) also accused the Justice Department on Thursday of attempting to distract from Hunter Biden’s plea deal, which was placed on hold on Wednesday.

“Is it any coincidence that the DOJ rushes to add these new indictments today, after the Hunter debacle, after their own self-dealing and two-timing is exposed, after they tried to us the true extent of this plea deal,” Hawley said on Fox News.

“That gets blown up, and then it’s like, ‘Oh well, we’ve got to go indict Trump on something else,’” he added.

The president’s son was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay income taxes at Wednesday’s hearing to formalize the plea agreement. However, the presiding judge raised concerns about the parameters of the deal and gave the parties 30 days to explain why it should be approved.

Tags classified documents Donald Trump Elise Stefanik Hunter Biden Joe Biden Josh Hawley Justice Department Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
  2. Trump charged with trying to delete Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage in new ...
  3. Five revelations from new Trump charges
  4. Cori Bush yells at Steve Scalise on House floor: ‘Your bills are racist’
  5. DeSantis spars with reporter over Florida’s controversial slavery curriculum
  6. DEA chief grilled on Biden’s plans to deschedule marijuana
  7. Democrats introduce bill to eliminate student loan interest for current ...
  8. ‘Shocked’ Schumer issues defense of Senate pages who were cursed at by GOP ...
  9. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  10. READ: Superseding indictment says Trump team tried to delete Mar-a-Lago ...
  11. Rand Paul warns Republicans against falling into impeachment ‘trap’
  12. Hawley on new Trump indictment: ‘We cannot allow this to stand’
  13. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  14. Senate passes annual defense bill, teeing up showdown with House
  15. Nancy Mace tells prayer breakfast she told fiancé ‘we don’t got time for ...
  16. Tim Scott sparks fresh GOP interest as DeSantis stumbles
  17. Schiff says classified documents case against Trump ‘a lot stronger’ after ...
  18. Raskin slams ‘preposterous’ idea that Biden drug control strategy should ...
Load more