trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Schiff says classified documents case against Trump ‘a lot stronger’ after new indictment

by Tara Suter - 07/27/23 9:38 PM ET
by Tara Suter - 07/27/23 9:38 PM ET

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) argued on Thursday that the classified documents case against former President Trump is now “a lot stronger,” after the Justice Department (DOJ) announced new charges in the case.

“Trump apparently asked for Mar-a-Lago security footage to be deleted. After getting a subpoena to produce it, no less,” Schiff tweeted Thursday. “The case against him for illegally retaining classified information and for obstruction just got stronger. A lot stronger.”

In Thursday’s superseding indictment, the DOJ accused Trump of attempting to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. The new charges claim the former president acted with a new co-conspirator, Carlos de Oliveira — the property manager of the Mar-a-Lago hotel — and aide Walt Nauta, who has already been charged in the case, to try and get rid of the footage.

Schiff, who served as the House impeachment manager during Trump’s first impeachment trial, has faced retaliation from his Republican colleagues for his former role.

House Republicans voted to censure him late last month for “for misleading the American public and for conduct unbecoming of an elected Member of the House of Representatives.”

“Today, I wear this partisan vote as a badge of honor,” Schiff said at the time. “Knowing that I have lived my oath.”

“Knowing that I have done my duty, to hold a dangerous and out of control president accountable,” he continued. “And knowing that I would do so again — in a heartbeat — if the circumstances should ever require it.”

Tags Adam Schiff censure Department of Justice Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago indictment Trump impeachment U.S. House

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
  2. Trump charged with trying to delete Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage in new ...
  3. Five revelations from new Trump charges
  4. Cori Bush yells at Steve Scalise on House floor: ‘Your bills are racist’
  5. DeSantis spars with reporter over Florida’s controversial slavery curriculum
  6. DEA chief grilled on Biden’s plans to deschedule marijuana
  7. Democrats introduce bill to eliminate student loan interest for current ...
  8. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  9. READ: Superseding indictment says Trump team tried to delete Mar-a-Lago ...
  10. Rand Paul warns Republicans against falling into impeachment ‘trap’
  11. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  12. Senate passes annual defense bill, teeing up showdown with House
  13. Hawley on new Trump indictment: ‘We cannot allow this to stand’
  14. Tim Scott sparks fresh GOP interest as DeSantis stumbles
  15. ‘Shocked’ Schumer issues defense of Senate pages who were cursed at by GOP ...
  16. Schiff says classified documents case against Trump ‘a lot stronger’ after ...
  17. Nancy Mace tells prayer breakfast she told fiancé ‘we don’t got time for ...
  18. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
Load more