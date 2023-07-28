trending:

Rep. Glenn Ivey says any impeachment articles against Biden would be ‘dead ends’

by Tara Suter - 07/28/23 8:12 PM ET
Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Thursday, July 27, 2023 to discuss the state of race and democracy in America with members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) said impeachment articles targeted at President Joe Biden and other administration officials would lead to “dead ends” during a TV appearance Friday.

Ivey, a House Judiciary Committee member, said Republicans’ efforts to impeach Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas “damaging” to their party. During his appearance on “The Hill” on NewsNation, Ivey said he sees “no case” against the current president and that Republicans are unclear in what they think his wrongdoing is.

“I think they’re heading in the wrong direction,” Ivey said.

Ivey, also said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given “way too much ground” to Freedom Caucus members. He said he thinks they “definitely” want “one or maybe all three” administration members impeached.

“I think the Speaker’s struggling to give them enough to keep them on board, but without destroying the party as a whole in the upcoming elections,” Ivey said.

