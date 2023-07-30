House Democrat says Biden pardoning his son would be a ‘mistake’

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) said it would be a “mistake” if President Biden opted to pardon his son Hunter Biden who is facing federal tax charges after a plea agreement appeared to fall apart during an initial court appearance this week.

ABC’s Jonathan Karl asked Goldman if Biden pardoning his son would be a “mistake,” noting that Biden has not come out publicly to say that he would.

“Yes, and I don’t think there’s any chance that President Biden is going to do that, unlike his predecessor, who pardoned all of his friends, and anyone who had any access to him,” Goldman responded.

“President Biden has restored the integrity of the Department of Justice,” he added. “And I think you’ve seen that in this case, where he kept on and Merrick Garland kept on a Trump appointed US attorney to investigate the president’s son, if there is not an indication of the independence of the Department of Justice. Beyond that, I don’t know what what we could look for.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has sharply suggested that the president would not pardon his son.

Hunter Biden is facing tax and gun charges and was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay income taxes after reaching a plea deal with the Justice Department last month. After the judge overseeing his case questioned the scope of Hunter Biden’s plea deal, Biden pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance last week in order to give the legal teams more time to come up with a new agreement.

Republicans have compared the cases brought against the president’s son and former President Trump, with many claiming the Justice Department is a “two-tier system of justice.” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) floated the idea of an impeachment inquiry into Biden in connection to his son and family businesses.