trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

House Democrat says Biden pardoning his son would be a ‘mistake’

by Lauren Sforza - 07/30/23 11:00 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/30/23 11:00 AM ET
Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) speaks to a reporters as he arrives to the House Chamber for a series of votes on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) said it would be a “mistake” if President Biden opted to pardon his son Hunter Biden who is facing federal tax charges after a plea agreement appeared to fall apart during an initial court appearance this week.

ABC’s Jonathan Karl asked Goldman if Biden pardoning his son would be a “mistake,” noting that Biden has not come out publicly to say that he would.

“Yes, and I don’t think there’s any chance that President Biden is going to do that, unlike his predecessor, who pardoned all of his friends, and anyone who had any access to him,” Goldman responded.

“President Biden has restored the integrity of the Department of Justice,” he added. “And I think you’ve seen that in this case, where he kept on and Merrick Garland kept on a Trump appointed US attorney to investigate the president’s son, if there is not an indication of the independence of the Department of Justice. Beyond that, I don’t know what what we could look for.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has sharply suggested that the president would not pardon his son.

Hunter Biden is facing tax and gun charges and was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay income taxes after reaching a plea deal with the Justice Department last month. After the judge overseeing his case questioned the scope of Hunter Biden’s plea deal, Biden pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance last week in order to give the legal teams more time to come up with a new agreement.

Republicans have compared the cases brought against the president’s son and former President Trump, with many claiming the Justice Department is a “two-tier system of justice.” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) floated the idea of an impeachment inquiry into Biden in connection to his son and family businesses.

Tags Hunter Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fetterman recaps six months in Congress: ‘Fixation on a lot of dumb s—‘
  2. Murphy says Alito’s Supreme Court seat ‘exists only because of an act ...
  3. Christie says Trump could be ‘out on bail’ in four cases by August GOP ...
  4. Trump attorney calls him ‘the most ethical American I know’ in wake of ...
  5. Frustration emerges among GOP spending ‘cardinals’ as conservatives push ...
  6. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  7. RFK Jr. and Ramaswamy coming up fast in the outside lanes
  8. Russia takes a dangerous turn in its war on Ukraine
  9. ‘Facebook Files’ show Biden’s administration even targeted jokes for ...
  10. Democrats balk at Alito assertion that Congress has ‘no authority’ over ...
  11. Ramaswamy doubles down on pledge to pardon Trump amid fresh charges
  12. Christie on new Trump charges: ‘These guys were acting like the Corleones ...
  13. Trump urges pause on Ukraine aid until agencies turn in ‘every scrap’ of ...
  14. The Memo: McConnell and Feinstein’s stumbles raise awkward questions on age
  15. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  16. Russia’s warmongers are turning against Putin
  17. Charging interest on student loan debt is actually a good thing
  18. Alito says Congress has ‘no authority’ to regulate Supreme Court
Load more