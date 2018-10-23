RNC shifts $3.5M apiece to House and Senate campaign arms

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has moved $3.5 million apiece to the GOP's House and Senate campaign arms as the midterms fast approach.

A GOP official confirmed the transfer to The Hill. Politico first reported the news.

The last-minute transfer comes as Republican congressional candidates are being massively outspent by their Democrat rivals in the midterms elections.

Democratic candidates raised $1.06 billion through September, while GOP candidates had only brought in $709 million.

As the midterms draw closer, Republicans have been pushing to close that gap.

In a memo from the Congressional Leadership Fund, a conservative super PAC associated with House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanElection Countdown: Takeaways from heated Florida governor's debate | DNC chief pushes back on 'blue wave' talk | Manchin faces progressive backlash | Trump heads to Houston rally | Obama in Las Vegas | Signs of huge midterm turnout Will the Federal Reserve make a mistake by shifting to inflation? Sanders: Democrats ‘absolutely’ have chance to win back rural America MORE (R-Wis.), the PAC's executive director expressed his concerns that GOP candidates will be swamped.

“Democratic candidates are outspending Republican candidates in key races by $50 million and the GOP is now facing a green wave, not a blue wave,” Corry Bliss, the executive director, wrote earlier this month, according to RealClearPolitics.

Still, polls have shown the Democrats slipping further and further from taking the Senate as their lead in the House narrows, despite their continued spending lead.