trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

House China committee launches probe into investment firm BlackRock

by Tara Suter - 08/01/23 3:01 PM ET
by Tara Suter - 08/01/23 3:01 PM ET
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Flags fly on the front of BlackRock headquarters, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in New York.

The House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) announced an investigation into investment firm BlackRock on Tuesday.

In a Monday letter from committee Chairman Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and ranking member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) to BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink, the representatives alleged the investment firm is using its “unwitting” American customers’ finances to fund Chinese companies that “develop and build weapons for the People’s Liberation Army — the PRC’s military — and advance the CCP’s stated mission of technological supremacy.” The committee’s account posted the letter to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, alongside an announcement of the investigation Tuesday.

“It is unconscionable for any U.S. company to profit from investments that fuel the military advancement of America’s foremost foreign adversary and facilitate human rights abuses,” the letter read.

House Democrats and Republicans banded together to create the House select committee back in January, with a resolution for its formation passing at the time by a 365-65 vote. Its original foundation lay in a campaign promise Republicans made during the 2022 midterms in the event they regained control of the chamber.

“I’ve heard my colleagues on both sides say that the threat posed by Communist China is serious. I fully agree,” Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on creating the committee at the time. “This is an issue that transcends political parties. And creating the select committee on China is our best avenue for addressing it.”

Tags bipartisan Blackrock BlackRock China Chinese Communist Party House Select Committee on CCP human rights investment Kevin McCarthy Larry Fink larry fink Mike Gallagher People's Liberation Army People's Republic of China people's republic of china PRC Raja Krishnamoorthi technology

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  2. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  3. Trump indictment watch: live updates
  4. Harris fires back at DeSantis offer to talk Florida’s Black history curriculum
  5. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  6. Looming Trump Jan. 6 indictment could come Tuesday
  7. DeSantis-appointed board eliminating minority-based hiring, contracting at ...
  8. High school boys are trending conservative
  9. Gaetz calls DeSantis ‘thirsty’ for inviting Harris to Florida amid ...
  10. Who’s buying up land around major Air Force base in California? ‘We have no ...
  11. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  12. Senate Republicans urging EPA to withdraw power plant rule
  13. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  14. Pritzker: DeSantis ‘isn’t smart enough to be president’
  15. In a rapidly aging America, Medicaid can be a lifeline for long-term care 
  16. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  17. Georgia prosecutor reports racist threats, abuse over Trump election ...
  18. Trump, GOP Senate friction grows
Load more