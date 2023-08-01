trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Democrat calls for footage of Republican’s tirade against pages to be released

by Tara Suter - 08/01/23 4:23 PM ET
by Tara Suter - 08/01/23 4:23 PM ET

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) on Tuesday called for the release of security footage of his fellow Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R), who cursed out teenage Senate pages last week.

Pocan wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he wants “greater transparency” around the incident, which occurred early Thursday morning. Pocan also included a letter he wrote asking Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.), chairman of the House Committee on Administration, for the footage.

According to a transcript obtained by The Hill, Van Orden called the pages resting in the rotunda “jackasses” and “little s—-,” and he told them they were “defiling the space.”

“If widely shared reports are accurate, Representative Van Orden’s behavior towards the pages was completely unacceptable and further calls into question his fitness for office,” Pocan said in the letter. “It is critical that members of the public, including his constituents in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, know the truth of what happened that evening.”

Van Orden defended his actions in the wake of the incident, saying he thought the pages were disrespecting the space. In a statement to The Hill, he said the rotunda’s history contributed to his reaction. 

“The history of the United States Capitol Rotunda, that during the Civil War it was used as a field hospital and countless Union soldiers died on that floor, and they died because they were fighting the Civil War to end slavery. And I think that place should be treated with a tremendous amount of respect for the dead,” Van Orden said. 

Tags Bryan Steil capitol rotunda Derrick Van Orden Mark Pocan security footage Senate pages

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  2. Trump indicted over efforts to overturn 2020 election: live updates
  3. Harris fires back at DeSantis offer to talk Florida's Black history curriculum
  4. Trump indicted on Jan. 6 charges
  5. Watch live: Special counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on Trump investigation
  6. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  7. DeSantis-appointed board eliminating minority-based hiring, contracting at ...
  8. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  9. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  10. High school boys are trending conservative
  11. Democrat calls for footage of Republican's tirade against pages to be released
  12. Looming Trump Jan. 6 indictment could come Tuesday
  13. Fitch downgrades US credit rating over rising debt, repeated standoffs
  14. Federal judge blocks interpretation of Idaho law that prohibits out-of-state ...
  15. Who’s buying up land around major Air Force base in California? ‘We have no ...
  16. Trump allies in Michigan criminally charged with mishandling voting machines
  17. Senate Republicans urging EPA to withdraw power plant rule
  18. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
Load more