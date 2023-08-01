trending:

Comer jokes special counsel ‘plagiarized’ notes on Biden but put in Trump’s name

by Tara Suter - 08/01/23 8:23 PM ET
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.)
Greg Nash
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) speaks to reporters about the upcoming whistleblower hearing outside the House Chamber on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

In an interview on Fox News in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s third indictment, House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said he feels like the charges Trump is now facing mirror his committee’s own observations about President Joe Biden.

“I feel like someone broke into our notes on the Oversight Committee and plagiarized them, only they put them down for Donald Trump instead of Joe Biden,” the Kentucky congressman said. 

Comer went on to say Biden has damaged the American “system of government” and is causing a loss of trust in multiple government institutions like the FBI and Department of Justice. He said Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland are using the investigations for their own “self-preservation,”

“That’s the ultimate goal for the deep state bureaucracy in Washington D.C.,” Comer said. 

