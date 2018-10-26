Poll: Dems lead GOP by double-digits in generic House ballot

A new poll released Friday showed Democrats lead Republicans by double-digits on a generic congressional ballot less than two weeks before November’s midterm elections.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found that 50 percent of registered voters said they would vote for the Democratic congressional candidates in their district if the election was held today.

Republicans trail 10 points behind with 40 percent of support .

Five percent of respondents said they wouldn't vote for either political party and 6 percent were undecided.

Likely independent voters gave Democrats a 10-point boost, with 44 percent saying they would vote for a Democrat compared to the 34 percent who would for for a Republican.

Republicans have been consistently polling behind as they attempt to fight off a Democratic effort to retake control of the House. Democrats need to pick up 23 seats in the House to reclaim the majority.

Political handicapper FiveThirtyEight gives the Democrats an 84.3 percent chance of taking back control of the House.

Friday’s poll found that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump administration weighing order to bar Central American migrants from claiming asylum: report Biden to campaign for two Democrats in Iowa Ex-DHS staffer says he quit over Trump administration's handling of family separation policy MORE’s approval rating stands at 39 percent, down 3 percentage points from last month.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll surveyed 963 adults between Oct. 21 - 23 and has a margin of error of plus/minus 3.9 percentage points.