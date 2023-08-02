Pelosi stresses solidarity with people of Taiwan one year after visit

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) issued a statement obtained by The Hill on Tuesday encouraging “solidarity” with Taiwan a year after her controversial visit there.

“One year ago, our Congressional delegation’s arrival in Taiwan sent an unequivocal message to the world: America stands with Taiwan as it defends itself and its freedom,” Pelosi’s statement read. “Our consequential visit to Taiwan did not represent a change in our one China policy, but it did honor the unwavering commitment America has made to Taiwan: grounded in mutual security, shared values and economic success.”

Pelosi’s visit angered Chinese officials because of their claim to the island despite its political independence. Officially, the U.S. recognizes Taiwan as a part of China and states it “does not support Taiwan independence.” Pelosi was Speaker at the time of the visit and was the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in two decades.

In apparent retaliation to the former Speaker’s trip, Chinese state media reported plans by the People’s Liberation Army to conduct military exercises a few days after she landed. Taiwan’s presidential office also faced a cyberattack at the time, leading to speculation Chinese hackers committed the act in response to Pelosi’s visit.

“The Taiwan question is the most important and most sensitive issue at the very heart of China-U.S. relations,” the Chinese foreign ministry said. “These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it.”

Pelosi’s recent statement went on to call China’s consistent military posturing against Taiwan “cowardly” and said the U.S.’s commitment to “freedom and human rights” in Taiwan and around the world “remains formidable.”

“Solidarity with the people of Taiwan is as important as ever, as our world faces a stark choice between democracy and autocracy,” the statement continued. “Beijing’s continued aggression against Taiwan is cowardly and cannot be met with silence.”