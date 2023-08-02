trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Pelosi stresses solidarity with people of Taiwan one year after visit

by Tara Suter - 08/02/23 1:27 PM ET
by Tara Suter - 08/02/23 1:27 PM ET
FILE – In this Taiwan Presidential Office photo, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a meeting with Taiwanese President President Tsai Ing-wen, right, in Taipei, Taiwan, on Aug. 3, 2022. China’s Foreign Ministry accused the United States of violating its commitment to the “one-China” principle and interfering in internal Chinese affairs on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, after the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations committee approved a new bill that could significantly increase American defense support for the island of Taiwan. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP, File)

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) issued a statement obtained by The Hill on Tuesday encouraging “solidarity” with Taiwan a year after her controversial visit there.

“One year ago, our Congressional delegation’s arrival in Taiwan sent an unequivocal message to the world: America stands with Taiwan as it defends itself and its freedom,” Pelosi’s statement read. “Our consequential visit to Taiwan did not represent a change in our one China policy, but it did honor the unwavering commitment America has made to Taiwan: grounded in mutual security, shared values and economic success.”

Pelosi’s visit angered Chinese officials because of their claim to the island despite its political independence. Officially, the U.S. recognizes Taiwan as a part of China and states it “does not support Taiwan independence.” Pelosi was Speaker at the time of the visit and was the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in two decades. 

In apparent retaliation to the former Speaker’s trip, Chinese state media reported plans by the People’s Liberation Army to conduct military exercises a few days after she landed. Taiwan’s presidential office also faced a cyberattack at the time, leading to speculation Chinese hackers committed the act in response to Pelosi’s visit.

“The Taiwan question is the most important and most sensitive issue at the very heart of China-U.S. relations,” the Chinese foreign ministry said. “These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it.”

Pelosi’s recent statement went on to call China’s consistent military posturing against Taiwan “cowardly” and said the U.S.’s commitment to “freedom and human rights” in Taiwan and around the world “remains formidable.”

“Solidarity with the people of Taiwan is as important as ever, as our world faces a stark choice between democracy and autocracy,” the statement continued. “Beijing’s continued aggression against Taiwan is cowardly and cannot be met with silence.”

Tags China Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Taiwan visit One China policy People's Liberation Army People's Republic of China Taiwan U.S.-China relations

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ raises conflict of interest issues with Walt Nauta’s attorney in ...
  2. DC Metro Police say no active shooter at Senate buildings
  3. 5 revelations from Trump’s Jan. 6 indictment
  4. Biden-Tuberville feud deepens with Space Command decision
  5. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  6. ‘Barbie,’ and why conservatives keep losing the culture war
  7. What to know about the 6 co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment
  8. 4 things to know as full enforcement of incandescent bulb ban begins
  9. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  10. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  11. Durbin fires back at Alito over SCOTUS ethics: ‘Not the 101st member’ of ...
  12. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  13. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  14. High school boys are trending conservative
  15. Fox News execs met with Trump on indictment day, asking him to come to debate
  16. 5 takeaways from Trump’s indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 election
  17. New liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to toss out ...
  18. Yet another Hunter ‘bombshell’ is a dud
Load more