House

Pelosi calls charges against Trump ‘heartbreaking’ 

by Tara Suter - 08/02/23 6:21 PM ET
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Cali.)
Tierney L. Cross
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Cali.) speaks during a press conference concerning gun violence legislation at the Capitol on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Tierney L. Cross)

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the recent criminal charges against former President Trump are “heartbreaking” during a Wednesday interview on CNN.

“It’s heartbreaking for our country to have a president of the United States with this list of charges against him,” Pelosi said on “The Lead With Jake Tapper.”

Pelosi also congratulated the work of the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, saying the committee’s recommended charges against Trump are similar to those he received in special counsel Jack Smith’s 2020 presidential election interference investigation.

“It’s interesting to see how similar they are to some of the charges recommended by the January 6 committee and I commend, again, the committee,” Pelosi said. “I’m so proud of them.”

Trump was indicted Tuesday and now faces counts of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Beyond his most recent indictment, Trump is facing many other legal woes. These come in the form of an indictment in New York City over hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, another federal indictment and superseding indictment in the other special counsel case surrounding Trump’s document keeping post-presidency, and another possible indictment in Fulton County, Ga., focused on Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state. 

