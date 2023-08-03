trending:

House

New York Rep. Brandon Williams cleared to return to work after heart surgery complications

by Sarah Fortinsky - 08/03/23 9:43 AM ET
Rep.-elect Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Rep.-elect Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.) participates in the office space lottery draw for the 118th session of Congress on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.) said on Wednesday he was cleared to return to work after facing heart surgery complications late last month.

“Today’s clearance by my medical team allows me to get back to work on behalf of the constituents of CNY and the Mohawk Valley,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

Williams said he would visit several national energy research facilities as he returns. 

“On this CODEL, I am focused on working with our federal agencies to promote policies that will make energy production in America reliable, responsible, resilient, and affordable, and will lead the world in innovation that will transform America’s energy supply for generations to come,” he continued in his statement. 

Williams announced last week that doctors identified complications that had arisen from his heart surgery and that he would remain in the hospital and miss upcoming votes.

“Doctors are pleased with the pace of the Congressman’s recovery from his surgery. However, a complication has arisen that requires immediate treatment and will prevent the Congressman from fulfilling his House duties for the remainder of the week,” the congressman’s spokesperson said at the time. “He is resting with his family and is being treated by experts at George Washington University Hospital.”

“We fully expect Rep. Williams to continue on his path towards recovery,” they added.

Williams, a freshman congressman, is also a trained as a nuclear engineer and is a former Navy submarine officer. 

