READ: Devon Archer interview transcript released by House Oversight panel

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee has released a transcript for its interview with Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden.

The 141-page document covers Archer’s hours-long interview Monday attended by Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) with counsel and staffers.

Republicans and Democrats have offered clashing views over the significance of the testimony, during which Archer agreed that Hunter Biden was selling the “illusion of access” to his father.

Archer also testified the younger Biden “occasionally” put his father on speakerphone with business partners and others. Goldman emphasized afterward that “they never once spoke about any business dealings.”

Read the transcript here: