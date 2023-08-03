trending:

House

Alabama congressman gives CPR to jogger in distress

by Olafimihan Oshin - 08/03/23 12:20 PM ET
Rep. Dale Strong (R-Ala.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Dale Strong (R-Ala.) arrives for a closed-door House Republican conference meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

First-term Rep. Dale Strong (R-Ala.), along with medical professionals, helped administer CPR to a jogger who was having a cardiac arrest episode. 

NBC’s Huntsville, Ala., affiliate WAFF reported Wednesday that Strong, a volunteer with Monrovia Fire & Rescue, heard the call about Virginia police officer Kyle Brown suffering from a medical episode and took his gear to the scene.

Nearby nurses from a medical facility had already started caring for Brown, administering CPR. 

Strong also had a Lucas CPR machine on him, which he used on Brown, according to WAFF. 

Strong has been an EMT, volunteer firefighter and 911 dispatcher for more than 30 years, according to his congressional website.

Brown, who was in the area visiting friends with his wife, collapsed into the cardiac arrest over the weekend while out on a morning jog. 

“The volunteers are always working tirelessly, with no pay or anything. The nurses were off duty. No one had to help, but people like this are true warriors, they are saving people in all the communities across America,” Alabama Fraternal Order of Police’s Jay King said in a statement to WAFF. 

The Hill has reached out to Strong’s office for comment and more information. 

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

