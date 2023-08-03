Rep. Kathy Manning, staffer sustain non-life-threatening injuries in car crash

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-N.C.) and a staffer sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a car crash Thursday morning, her office said in a statement.

Manning and the staff member were taken to the hospital and subsequently discharged.

“Rep. Manning and a member of her staff were in a car accident this morning in Greensboro, North Carolina on the way to a district event. They sustained non life-threatening injuries, were taken to the hospital, and have been discharged,” read the statement posted Thursday on her official account.

“Many thanks to the first responders and the Cone Health team for their timely response and assistance,” the statement continued.

Manning reportedly was en route to a roundtable discussion on gun violence when the incident took place. The roundtable was postponed and has not been rescheduled yet, according to reports.

Members of Congress left Washington at the end of July to spend their August recess in their respective districts.