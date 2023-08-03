trending:

Jim Jordan says indictment ‘hardens,’ ‘expands’ support for Trump 

by Tara Suter - 08/03/23 7:30 PM ET
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) at a House Judiciary Committee hearing featuring Trump-era special counsel John Durham on June 21, 2023.
In a Thursday interview on Fox News, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said former President Donald Trump’s third indictment is expanding and solidifying support for his 2024 presidential bid.

“I do think the end result, the takeaway is, I think this just strengthens, just hardens the support for President Trump and frankly expands it,” Jordan said.

Special counsel Jack Smith charged Trump with four new counts Tuesday in a case investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump surrendered himself for arraignment two days later at a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. 

Jordan said he thinks this expansion is happening because of a long-term sentiment held by people outside of Washington of perceived attacks on the former president. He said these people think those in the nation’s capitol have an attitude that they are “better than everyone else.”

“We’re saying, ‘We’re going to support President Trump,’” Jordan said. “I think that’s the takeaway.”

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Jack Smith jan 6 investigation Jan. 6 Capitol riot Jim Jordan Trump indictments

