Democratic Rep. doesn’t think Jan. 6 committee was aware of notes Mike Pence took on day of riot

by Tara Suter - 08/03/23 10:21 PM ET
U.S. House Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said on Thursday she doesn’t think the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack was aware of notes taken by former Vice President Mike Pence during meetings with Donald Trump when he was making false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Tuesday indictment of the former president in a case surrounding efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election revealed the existence of the notes. Trump now faces four counts due to his actions attempting to prevent Joe Biden from taking the presidency, including a pressure campaign to have Pence stop the certification of the election. 

“Well, I did not know about those notes and I don’t think any of the investigators or other members knew,” Lofgren said on Alex Wagner Tonight on MSNBC. “We talked to his counsel, we talked to his chief of staff. We didn’t get that information.”

Pence, who is running against his former running mate in the 2024 GOP primaries, made a strong condemnation of Trump in the wake of the indictment Tuesday. Trump put himself “over the Constitution” and therefore he should not be allowed to hold the office of the Presidency, he said in a statement.

“Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” Pence said.

Trump was arraigned on Thursday and his next court date is set for Aug. 28.

