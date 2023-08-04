North Carolina lawmaker suffered broken sternum, foot after wreck

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-N.C.) and a staff member were released from the hospital after being injured in a three-vehicle crash in Greensboro, N.C.

Manning is suffering from a broken sternum and bone in her foot and will be recovering at home, her office announced Friday.

“She is very grateful for all the kind words, prayers and well wishes she has received,” the statement said.

She was en route to a roundtable discussion on gun violence in her district when the crash occurred.

A vehicle making a left turn off a highway hit the vehicle carrying Manning and the staffer, state police said. Manning’s vehicle then hit another waiting at a red light. The driver of the first vehicle has been held liable for the wreck, according to police.

The House is in recess until mid-September.