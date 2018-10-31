Oprah to knock on doors, hold town halls for Stacey Abrams in Georgia

Oprah Winfrey is reportedly heading to Georgia this week to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Winfrey is set to appear with Abrams, who is locked in a tight governor's race, on Thursday at two town hall conversations, according to BuzzFeed News.

The news outlet notes that Winfrey will also be knocking on doors in Georgia to encourage voters to cast ballots during the final days of early voting in the state.

"I am honored to have Oprah join me for uplifting and honest conversations with voters about the clear choice before us in this election and the boundless potential of Georgians," Abrams said in a statement to BuzzFeed.

The news about Winfrey campaigning for Abrams comes about a week before the general election, as Abrams vies to become the first African-American woman elected as a U.S. governor.

A poll from Fox 5-Atlanta released on Tuesday showed that Abrams is in a statistical tie with GOP candidate Brian Kemp, who currently serves as Georgia's secretary of state.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the closely watched race as a "toss-up."

Winfrey will appear alongside Abrams at a town hall just a day before former President Obama travels to Georgia.

Obama, who has endorsed Abrams, is scheduled to host a get-out-the-vote rally in Atlanta on Nov. 2 at the Forbes Arena at Morehouse College.

BuzzFeed notes that Vice President Pence will be hosting events in a pair of Georgia counties with Kemp on Thursday as well.