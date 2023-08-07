Oklahoma lawmaker hospitalized after accident at ranch

Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.) was hospitalized Friday after an accident while working at his ranch in Oklahoma, according to a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The post said Lucas was injured while working at his ranch in Roger Mills County on Friday morning and admitted to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Frank and his family are in good spirits and are sincerely grateful to the tremendous team of doctors, nurses, and others taking care of him,” the post said. “Congressman Lucas will be back on the ranch and in the district soon and expects to make a speedy recovery.”

No additional information regarding what caused his injuries was released. The Hill has reached out to Lucas’s office for further comment.

Lucas was first elected to the House of Representatives in a special election in 1994 and is the chairman of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology. He represents Oklahoma’s Third Congressional District.