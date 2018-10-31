Clyburn cancels event with Dem candidate accused of beating his ex-wife

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said Wednesday that he won't attend an event next week with a Democratic House candidate accused of beating his then-wife years ago.

Clyburn had previously planned to attend a fish fry with Archie Parnell on the eve of next week's midterm elections, according to the Associated Press.

But Clyburn said Wednesday that he won't be there and doesn't endorse Parnell.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In view of the misrepresentations of the purpose of the end-of-the-campaign fish fry in my district and hometown of Sumter, SC, I will not attend the event and I still do not endorse Archie Parnell," Clyburn wrote in a tweet.

"The goodness of America is on the ballot this year, and I will spend the next five days continuing my work to elect Democratic candidates," he added in a second tweet.

Parnell is the Democratic nominee in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District. In 1973, Parnell's then-wife accused him in court documents of beating her twice in one night, accusations that surfaced in May.

Parnell apologized earlier this year for the incident, saying in a statement to The Post and Courier that he "did something that I have regretted every single day since."

"Forty five years ago, while still a college student, I did something that I have regretted every single day since. In response to actions I feel unnecessary to specify, I lashed out and became violent with other people, including my former wife, which led to a divorce and monumental change in my life," he said.

When the allegations against Parnell surfaced this spring, Clyburn urged him to end his campaign for Congress.