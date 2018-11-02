Video of John Lewis dancing to ‘Happy’ while campaigning for Stacey Abrams goes viral

A video of civil rights icon John Lewis John LewisThe legacy of one Sears president to the black community John Lewis: I've had my skull fractured for the right to vote, 'vote like you’ve never voted before' The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Trump, Pence fan out to protect the Rust Belt MORE dancing to the song “Happy” by Pharrell Williams went viral on Thursday while the Georgia Democratic lawmaker was campaigning for his party's gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Lewis was attending an event for Abrams headlined by Oprah Winfrey and was spotted by CBS News’ Nancy Corden showing off his dance moves before the event.

WARNING: This video of Congressman John Lewis dancing may make you @Pharrell -level "Happy." https://t.co/dCkruFhERd pic.twitter.com/PHuxOywK6E — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 1, 2018

It has been viewed more than 440,000 times as of Friday morning, including by Williams himself.

Get it legend https://t.co/I88GYAFkdg — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 2, 2018

Abrams, the former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representative, is in a virtual tie with her Republican opponent, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

Kemp led Abrams by 49 percent to 47 percent in a poll last week, within the polls margin of error.

Political handicapper The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up.” An average of polls complied by RealClearPolitics has Kemp up by 1.5 points.

Kemp has tied himself closely to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump concerned Zinke broke rules amid DOJ referral: report 1,600 scientists sign letter opposing Trump’s plan to narrow gender definition Five Takeaways from West Virginia's Senate debate MORE, who has endorsed the Republican.

Former President Obama will campaign for Abrams and other Georgia Democrats on Friday and Trump will hold a rally for Kemp on Saturday.

The viral video comes after Williams sent President Trump a cease and desist letter for playing the song at a rally just hours after 11 people were killed in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

"On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged 'nationalist,' you played his song 'Happy' to a crowd at a political event in Indiana," reads the legal letter obtained by the New York Daily News on Monday.

"There was nothing 'happy' about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose,” the letter continued.

The musician also reportedly said that the president is not permitted to play any of his music without his permission.