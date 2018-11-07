Head of the House GOP campaign arm won't seek another term

The head of the House GOP’s campaign arm will step down from his post after losing control of the lower chamber on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

Rep. Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversGOP Rep. Steve King wins reelection amid mounting criticism House GOP campaign head predicts Republicans will keep 'slim' House majority Steve King: Maybe Sotomayor and Kagan will 'elope to Cuba' MORE (R-Ohio), chairman of the NRCC, sent an email to staff on Wednesday informing them that he would not seek another term. He has been at the helm of the campaign arm for one cycle.

The announcement comes after after the House GOP lost its majority on in a bruising midterm defeat, with Democrats likely picking up 30 or more seats.

Republicans who are already throwing their hats into the ring for the NRCC chairmanship include Reps. Mimi Walter (R-Calif.), Tom Emmer Thomas (Tom) Earl EmmerTrump mocks 'elites' at campaign rally Rally crowd chants 'CNN sucks' after Trump rips media Koch-backed group to target some Republicans over spending vote in new ad campaign MORE (R-Minn.) and Ann Wagner Ann Louise WagnerWagner holds off Democrat to secure fourth House term in Missouri Congress should provide parents an opportunity to care for newborn and adopted children Paid family leave could give new parents a much-needed lifeline MORE (R-Mo.).