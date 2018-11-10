New York Dem announces bid to lead Dem House campaign arm

New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D) on Saturday announced his candidacy to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the House Democrats' campaign arm.

In a note to his Democratic colleagues obtained by The Atlantic's Elaina Plott, Maloney touted his "proven fundraising strength" as well as his success in New York's 18th congressional district, which voted narrowly for President Trump Donald John TrumpEx-White House counsel interviewed Whitaker about joining Trump's legal team: report Flake slams Trump for doubting Arizona vote count: No evidence of 'electoral corruption' Comey talked about sensitive FBI matters on personal email: report MORE in 2016.

"I beat a Republican incumbent and won a Republican/Trump district four times by communicating effectively with the very voters we need to expand our majority," Maloney says in his letter. "I have done so as a gay man with an interracial family — the first and only LGBT candidate ever elected to Congress from New York."

"No other candidate has a more extensive knowledge of the DCCC, its $250 million budget, personnel structure and national operations than I do," the New York Democrat adds.

Maloney's bid for the DCCC chairmanship, replacing Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.) who is seeking a House leadership role, comes after his endorsement of Rep. Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiCollins reiterates call for legislation to protect Mueller investigation Swalwell offers his 'thought' and 'prayer' in wake of California shooting Dem strategist says 'a lot is up in the air' with House leadership fight MORE (D-Calif.) for the speaker's gavel despite his past criticism of the California Democrat in the days following Democrats' defeat in the 2016 election.

"I am convinced that at this critical moment, Nancy Pelosi remains the right person for the job,” Maloney said in a statement Thursday.

“We must have our toughest, battle-proven leader on the field. Pelosi has served as Speaker under a Republican President before. She has shown time and time against she can out-negotiate, out-maneuver and out-wit the Republicans.”

Maloney's move comes after Rep. Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosBustos launches bid to head House Dems’ campaign arm Jeffries joins Dem leadership race to replace Crowley Hispanic Caucus rallying behind Luján in leadership bid MORE (D-Ill.), who also hails from a district that voted for Trump, announced her candidacy to run the DCCC.

Democratic leadership elections are scheduled to be held at the end of the month, while several House districts in play during Tuesday's midterm elections remained uncalled as of Saturday.

Democrats have already guaranteed a majority in the House in the next Congress, and are seeking to cement their lead over Republicans with more victories in several close races in California.