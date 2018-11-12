Florida Dem rep: Scott is 'spinning conspiracy theories'

Rep. Ted Deutch Theodore (Ted) Eliot DeutchWith Democrats controlling the House, a bipartisan climate solution is possible Dems damp down hopes for climate change agenda House conservatives want ethics probe into Dems' handling of Kavanaugh allegations MORE (D-Fla.) on Monday said Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) is "spinning conspiracy theories" with his remarks accusing Democrats of trying to steal elections in the state.

Deutch, appearing on CNN's "New Day," said there is "no evidence of fraud" in the Senate and gubernatorial elections, despite Scott's accusations that election officials in two counties engaged in fraud.

“We need to count the votes," Deutch said. "We need to make sure that every valid vote is counted, and we need to just follow the law."

"The governor has been able to get away with spinning conspiracy theories, ignoring his own past of trying to manipulate elections," he added. "It’s time he’s held accountable and we stop listening to these crazy conspiracy theories and just make sure that we count all the votes."

Scott's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Recounts are underway in the Senate race between Scott and Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonFlorida attorney general directs law enforcement to take steps to ‘guarantee integrity' in elections Palm Beach county supervisor says it’s ‘impossible’ to finish recount by deadline Scott takes additional legal action as Florida recount moves forward MORE (D-Fla.) and in the state's gubernatorial between Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisFlorida attorney general directs law enforcement to take steps to ‘guarantee integrity' in elections Palm Beach county supervisor says it’s ‘impossible’ to finish recount by deadline Pelosi dismisses Trump's charges of fraud in Florida recount MORE.

Scott last week held a press conference in which he accused "unethical liberals" of attempting to "steal this election." The governor has taken legal action, filing emergency actions in both Broward and Palm Beach counties, where he has alleged fraud.

President Trump Donald John TrumpMichael Cohen: I pray Michelle Obama's words will unite country again Michelle Obama: ‘I stopped even trying to smile’ during Trump’s inauguration Trump wants to end federal relief money for Puerto Rico: report MORE, who has also said fraud took place in the elections, called for DeSantis and Scott to be declared the winners of their respective races.

"The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged," Trump tweeted on Monday. "An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night!"